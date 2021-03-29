Graham police hire officer fired from Greensboro department after shooting

The Graham Police Department recently hired an officer who was terminated from the Greensboro Police Department following an incident in which he and other officers shot at a car leaving the scene of a crime.

Graham police Lt. Daniel Sisk said his department hired Douglas Strader as an officer on March 1, which was less than six months after his dismissal from the Greensboro police.

Strader worked at the Greensboro Police Department from 2004 until his termination on Sept. 22, at which time he held the role of corporal, according to records provided by the city of Greensboro.

In October 2019, Strader was one of four officers who shot at a car leaving the scene of a crime. Police had responded to a report of a shooting, and when a car believed to have been involved left the scene, officers shot at the car, according to an article by the Greensboro News and Record. Police said at the time that no one was injured by the officers' gunfire.

Following his termination a year after this incident, Strader appealed the decision. Greensboro City Manager David Parrish responded, saying he would uphold the decision to dismiss Strader from his employment with the police department.