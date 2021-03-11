Grammy Awards: Who will be the biggest winners in 2021?

Jhene Aiko, Black Pumas and Dua Lipa are better positioned, but still remain long shots.

Anyway you slice it, this one likely breaks down to Post Malone vs. Taylor Swift — with convincing cases to be made on both sides. A Swift victory, however, would be historic, making her the first female, and fourth artist overall (along with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon), to win album of the year three times.

Prediction: “Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best new artist

Nominees: Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Megan Thee Stallion

This has been the most fascinating of all Grammy categories over the decades, resulting in wins for everyone from the Beatles and Mariah Carey to Taste of Honey and, lest we forget, Milli Vanilli.

Who will follow in those footsteps at the 63rd annual Grammys? It’s so hard to say, because voters don’t always go for the most popular and best-selling acts here. So, that might open the door for an up-and-comer like Chika or Ingrid Andress to nab the prize.