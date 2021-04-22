GREENSBORO —

t was American servicemen, notably Special Forces in North Carolina, who pushed the U.S. to resettle thousands of Montagnards as refugees so they could escape persecution from the Vietnamese government.

"At one time, there were 50,000 Montagnards working for us," said former Green Beret Maj. Mike Linnane of Greensboro, one of the founders of the Save the Montagnard People Organization, which was originally financed by him and other individual Special Forces veterans. Linnane, who received the Bronze Star for heroism and a Purple Heart from the war, said he served alongside 31 of the Montagnards involved in combat who were resettled locally. Linnane set up the Green Beret Warehouse in Greensboro to help the arriving Montagnard familie

Only U.S. service members are allowed to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, although a memorial there pays tribute to the Montagnards, their special allies during the Vietnam War.