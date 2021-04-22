GREENSBORO —
t was American servicemen, notably Special Forces in North Carolina, who pushed the U.S. to resettle thousands of Montagnards as refugees so they could escape persecution from the Vietnamese government.
"At one time, there were 50,000 Montagnards working for us," said former Green Beret Maj. Mike Linnane of Greensboro, one of the founders of the Save the Montagnard People Organization, which was originally financed by him and other individual Special Forces veterans. Linnane, who received the Bronze Star for heroism and a Purple Heart from the war, said he served alongside 31 of the Montagnards involved in combat who were resettled locally. Linnane set up the Green Beret Warehouse in Greensboro to help the arriving Montagnard families.
Only U.S. service members are allowed to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, although a memorial there pays tribute to the Montagnards, their special allies during the Vietnam War.
Greensboro now has the largest Montagnard community outside of Vietnam, officials estimate. Of the thousands who were relocated to the United States, most were resettled in North Carolina, home of Fort Bragg and U.S. Special Forces, who directly benefited from the Montagnards' guidance during the Vietnam War. About 5,000 Montagnards are estimated to live in this state, with more than half living in this region, according to UNC-Greensboro's Center for New North Carolinians.
"They will forever be remembered for their courage and valor ... mourned for their sacrifice," the granite monument, reads in part.
battles in the Central Highlands mountainous region
It was her grandparents' generation that aligned themselves with the Americans and served as interpreters, scouts and soldiers alongside U.S. troops.
Rev. Y Hin Nie of Greensboro, a statewide leader in that community who was a chaplain for the Montagnard people
known as "The Forgotten Army" and the "Montagnard Special Forces of the Jungle" — the Montagnard allies, the Khmer Krom and Cham and other indigenous minority groups in the Central Highlands.
In December, 2014, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of Winston-Salem introduced a resolution recognizing the heroic acts of the Montagnards. It was a historic first in the Senate.
In 1975, after the Americans left the decades-old battling, which wasn't popular in the United States, the Montagnard soldiers took cover in remote jungle outposts near Cambodia.
They continued to fight Communist Vietnam until the 1992 cease-fire, 17 years after the war ended for the Americans.
In the 1990s, the Montagnards were found hiding in the remote jungles of northern Cambodia.
"They were staunchly loyal to the United States," said Dr. Grant McClure of the Counterparts Veterans Association, a combat veteran and one of the organizers of the weekend event and memorial. "We want to at least give tribute for all the effort they put forward, for them to then be abandoned."
The Montagnards' knowledge of geography and the jungles helped the Americans navigate the terrain during the war, said McClure, who served as an American adviser.
Veterans uses the term "counterparts" to define the relationship with the allies during the Vietnam War.
McClure's group has previously established living memorials at the Arlington National Cemetery to pay tribute to the Vietnamese Rangers, known as Biet Dong Quan, in 1995, and the Lao Hmong "secret army" in 1997. The indigenous minority populations of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos were all swept into the vortex of counterinsurgency operations in the early 1960s fighting along the side of American advisers, he said.
"American advisers," a term used
at the time for soldiers from this country.
