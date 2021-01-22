'Graveyard of the Atlantic' reveals multiple shipwrecks at once on Outer Banks island

NAGS HEAD — Three shipwrecks have emerged simultaneously on Hatteras beaches, something locals say is rare on the Outer Banks island.

Photos of the three ships' skeletal timbers began showing up on the Shipwrecks Of The Outer Banks Facebook page last week, a site devoted to tales of the Graveyard of the Atlantic, located off North Carolina.

The shipwrecks include the Flambeau, the George A. Kohler, and another often called "the Ramp 55 wreck," because it sits a half mile south of that ramp.

Passing storms are often credited with uncovering shipwrecks, but not in this case.

"Three at once is a bit of an anomaly and getting more rare. Two of the three are subject to disappear overnight," tour guide Ray Stallings of OBX Beach Shuttle Services told McClatchy News.

"Wind direction, wind speed and prevailing currents all play a roll in creating erosion, which is what uncovers these links to our past. While it is always exciting to see, it is in itself sad, as it means we lost a fair amount of sand. The good news is the ocean usually reverses the process, hiding once again the an intriguing part of our past."