Greater High Point Senior Games among spring programs to keep active

To learn more, please visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr for a calendar of Senior Games events.

Frog and Toad Symphony

Spend an evening with Piedmont Environmental Center staff Naturalists, deciphering the "ribbeting" world around you at the Frog and Toad Symphony on Friday, April 16 from 7 – 9 p.m. We will first listen to frog and toad song recordings and learn the field markings of local frogs and toads, followed by a short hike to the lakeshore to listen for calling amphibians. Advance registration is required; program is free. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Wildflower Sale

Beautify your home garden, provide much needed nectar to pollinators and support PEC's environmental education efforts when you participate in our annual wildflower sale! Over two dozen species of wildflowers have been sowed and many have germinated in our greenhouse. Purple Coneflower, Milkweed and Black-eyed Susan are just a few of the many seedlings that will be available for $0.75 each. Friends of PEC members are welcome to purchase early on Friday, May 7 from 1 - 5 p.m. Any leftover seedlings will be available for sale at our event on National Trails Day, June 5.

Map and Compass Workshop