Greater High Point Senior Games among spring programs to keep active

HIGH POINT — Registration is open now through April 15 for the Greater High Point Senior Games for adults "age 50 and better."
The 2021 Senior Games will offer more than 65 athletic and arts events designed to challenge individuals at their own levels. Competitions will take place April 18 – June 25.
Registration forms are available at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) on weekdays from 1–4 p.m. or call the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center at 336-883-3584 for details.
A drive-thru breakfast on April 22 will take the place of the traditional kick-off; participants can pick up their official T-shirt at that time. Competitions offer options ranging from basketball, badminton and billiards to swimming, tennis and track events. SilverArts celebrates the creative talents of local visual, heritage, literary and performing artists.
A few modifications are planned to meet COVID-19 guidelines. Most in-person events will take place outdoors, with a few exceptions such as swimming competitions at the YWCA and bowling at High Point Bowling Center. The duration of the Games has been extended to allow for multiple days and staggered times that keep participation numbers under current guidelines. Masks and physical distancing are required.
Jean Latucci of High Point is the 2021 Greater High Point Senior Games Ambassador. “Senior Games is a wonderful experience,” she said. “You meet a lot of great people and it’s a lot of fun.”
To learn more, please visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr for a calendar of Senior Games events.
Frog and Toad Symphony
Spend an evening with Piedmont Environmental Center staff Naturalists, deciphering the "ribbeting" world around you at the Frog and Toad Symphony on Friday, April 16 from 7 – 9 p.m. We will first listen to frog and toad song recordings and learn the field markings of local frogs and toads, followed by a short hike to the lakeshore to listen for calling amphibians. Advance registration is required; program is free. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Wildflower Sale
Beautify your home garden, provide much needed nectar to pollinators and support PEC's environmental education efforts when you participate in our annual wildflower sale! Over two dozen species of wildflowers have been sowed and many have germinated in our greenhouse. Purple Coneflower, Milkweed and Black-eyed Susan are just a few of the many seedlings that will be available for $0.75 each. Friends of PEC members are welcome to purchase early on Friday, May 7 from 1 - 5 p.m. Any leftover seedlings will be available for sale at our event on National Trails Day, June 5.
Map and Compass Workshop
On Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., discover how to navigate using a topographic map and orienteering compass during this four-hour workshop at Piedmont Environmental Center. In the classroom, participants will learn the content of topographic maps and how to “read” what the symbols, lines, numbers and colors represent. Then, using an orienteering compass, we will learn to orient the map and plot a course to a destination. After lunch, participants will put their skills into action as we navigate the trails to locate several survey bench marks at PEC. You can bring your own orienteering or baseplate style compass or use the compasses provided by PEC. Cost is $5 per person for PEC members and $10 for non-members. Participants need to bring a bag lunch, water bottle and be dressed for outdoor adventure.
Disc Golf for Kids
Disc golf is similar to the traditional game of golf but instead of a clubs and a ball, players use a flying disc. Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) will offer a Youth Disc Golf program for 7 – 12 year olds on Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30 p.m. beginning April 7 and running through May 26. Junior Disc Golf will be offered for 13 – 17 year olds on Mondays from April 5 to May 24. Cost is $15 per participant. Please call Oakview at 336.883.3508 to learn more.
Nerf Wars
Coming up on Saturday, April 10: fun, safe opportunities to get outside and play Nerf Wars! Participants ages 13 – 17 can test their Nerf skills in our real-life Nerf arena at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) from 2 – 4 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and you must register in advance; please call 336.883.3508.
Little Sluggers
Offered by High Point Parks & Recreation Athletics, this introduction to the game of baseball is for young athletes ages 4 – 6 on Fridays from April 16 – May 22. Young athletes will learn the game through a balanced mix of practices and scrimmages from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. each session. We encourage neighborhood friends and families to sign up to play for the same team together at their nearest recreation center! Cost is $30 per player and includes a hat and game jersey. Registration is required by April 24; please call 336.883.3480 for more information.
High Point City Lake Park Spring Bass Tournament
Enjoy the scenic beauty of High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main Street, Jamestown)
while you compete in our spring bass tournament on Saturday, April 10 from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. This is a trolling motor event with a five fish limit and 100% pay out. Entry fee is $40 plus launch fee with an optional $10 Big Bass Payout. Call us at 336.883.3498 to reserve your spot!
Oak Hollow Annual Crappie Tournament
Compete to win by catching the biggest crappie from beautiful Oak Hollow Lake on Saturday, April 17 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. starting from Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial Street, High Point). Limited to the first 50 boats to register by calling 336.883.3494, the fee for this annual tradition is $50 per team, plus $7 launch fee and optional $10 Big Fish Point.
Teach A Kid To Fish
Another annual tradition, this free program on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main Street, Jamestown) incorporates hands-on activities which teach youth ages 5 – 15 about fishing skills, boater safety and lake ecosystems. Each participant will receive a t-shirt and lunch will be provided. Trophies will be given in three age groups for biggest fish and most fish caught. Advance registration is required by calling High Point City Lake Marina at 336.883.3498.
Musical Car Bingo
In this twist on traditional BINGO, song titles and artists are on the cards and players participate from their vehicles to possibly win a prize. Join the fun on April 16 and May 21 at Morehead Recreation Center (101 Price St., High Point) from 6–8 p.m.; Cost is $5 per vehicle. Call 336-883-3506 for details.
Story Time and Crafts for Preschoolers
Morehead Recreation Center will offer caregivers and children (ages 3–5) time to make a craft and enjoy story time and a snack on April 12 and April 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Additional sessions will be offered on May 10 and 24. Cost is $5 per child; register by calling 336-883-3506.
Basketball Training Sessions with Coach Donta Harper
Coach Donta Harper will offer one-on-one and group basketball training sessions at Morehead Recreation Center. Harper, who grew up in Greenville, played collegiate and professional basketball. Call the center at 336-883-3506 for more information.
Let’s Make A Racquet
Our free introductory tennis program teaches participants ages 5-12 the foundational skills through game play and a step-by-step curriculum on Thursdays, April 4 – 29 at Oakview Recreation Center (503 James Road, High Point) and May 6 – 27 from 6 – 8 p.m. Call 336-883-3508 for details.
Twilight Golf Rates
Special rates are offered 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 23 at Blair Park (1901 South Main St., High Point) and Oak Hollow golf courses (3400 North Centennial St., High Point). At Blair Park, cost is $21 with cart and $13 to walk; call 336-883-3496 to book a tee time. At Oak Hollow, cost is $25 with cart and $17 to walk; call 336-883-3260.
Stay up to date on everything that’s happening by following us on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or visiting our website at www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
Paige Moné is Marketing Coordinator for the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.