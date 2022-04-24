 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greek Bean and Vegetable Soup (Fassoulada) is a thick, hearty soup

Known in Greece as fassoulada, this hearty, thick soup is a popular dish there. Navy beans, onion, tomatoes and garlic make up the basis of the soup.

Helpful hint:

— You can find minced garlic in the produce section of the market.

GREEK BEAN AND VEGETABLE SOUP (FASSOULADA)

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup frozen chopped onion

2 cups sliced zucchini

1/2 cup sliced celery

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup fat-free low-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup water

3/4 cup no-salt-added rinsed and drained navy or Great Northern beans

1 cup drained canned low-sodium, no-sugar-added whole tomatoes

4 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 ounce crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese (about 3 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped dry roasted, no-salt-added pistachio nuts

2 slices whole grain bread

Directions:

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, zucchini, celery and garlic. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until vegetables soften.

Add chicken broth, water, beans and tomatoes. Break up the tomatoes with the edge of a cooking spoon. Bring soup to a simmer and cook 5 minutes.

Add the spinach and thyme. Cook until the spinach is wilted, about 1 minute.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Ladle in two bowls and sprinkle feta cheese and pistachio nuts on top. Serve bread on the side. 

Nutrition per serving: 420 calories, 140 calories from fat, 15 g fat, 3.1 g saturated fat, 7.4 g monounsaturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 20 g protein, 57 g carbohydrates, 14 g dietary fiber, 13 g sugars, 470 mg sodium, 1260 mg potassium, 270 mg phosphorus.

— From “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association

