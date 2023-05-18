GREEK SCENE: Greek Festival, one of the city’s most beloved culinary events, will be Friday through Sunday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem. The festival features live music and dancing, a Greek marketplace and tours of the beautiful church. But the pastichio, moussaka, chicken souvlaki and spanakopita are the real draw. Admission is $2. Drive-thru food service will again be offered. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
