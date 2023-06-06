The city has big plans for its downtown area and wants the opinions of its people.

On Tuesday morning, Downtown Greensboro Incorporated (DGI), a nonprofit development organization, unveiled various plans of economic revitalization, both new and ongoing. Projects ranged from already announced restorations of historic buildings like the Southern Railway depot to newer, large scale developments of an entertainment district and a potential multi-use arena.

"Charlotte and Raleigh, they had their turn. It's our turn now," City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said, gazing around the room.

During the meeting, business owners, residents and taxpayers circled the gallery of poster-boards, each of which contained pictures and potential features of Greensboro's future downtown area. The new entertainment district appeared on a poster with the label "big moves", among other designs for a Southend and lower downtown gateway and the aforementioned multi-use arena. The poster also contained a "still to come" designation, meaning that these new landmarks are years away.

The Southend and lower downtown gateway will appear in physical form as a locally designed and built gateway across South Elm Street with accompanying public art. DGI also included a plan for an intersection re-design that would slow vehicle traffic and facilitate crossing Gate City Boulevard. One of the other plans, the Battleground Entertainment District, featured an illustration of a lively festival on Battleground Avenue. Planners hope for this to be a "destination street" that could host a series of special events and small indoor and outdoor entertainment venues.

The multi-use arena is looking to attract thousands of visitors to the Greensboro downtown area. It will potentially seat 3,000 to 5,000 people and include a "walkable, mixed-use environment" and a public outdoor space for gathering and dining.

Elsewhere, stakeholders of all shapes and sizes engaged in lively discussion about topics from parking, housing, traffic and new breweries. In an exciting development for public transit, one slide announced plans for new autonomous shuttle connectors. Two prototype self-driving shuttles, designed by North Carolina A&T State University, will start driving downtown in September. Their seven minute route will travel south from A&T University.

The financial report for DGI and all projects were displayed by director of finance Joy Ross. Over half of the organization's income comes from the city's tax of the Business Improvement District (BID), and the other half from sponsorships, sales taxes, grants, event income, ambassadors, and an annual fund. In return for the BID tax, businesses within the district receive accelerated development, a cleaner environment, increased safety and stronger marketing and promotion. One of the more compelling benefits of the BID, Placer.AI, appeared at the State of the Downtown meeting. DGI's economic analyst uses the AI service to track foot traffic across the district and compile insightful data for local businesses.

Further information about Downtown Greensboro and new projects can be located on downtowngreensboro.org.