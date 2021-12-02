Greensboro Aquatic Center manager to retire

Under Braman’s leadership, the GAC developed a ‘Learn to Swim’ program with Guilford County schools that has resulted in 8,298 second grade students learning life-changing water safety skills. Beginning in 2012 with 257 students from four schools taking lessons at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the program expanded to a record 1,754 graduates from 31 schools who were provided lessons at six different locations in Greensboro and High Point in 2019.

Upon Braman’s retirement, current GAC event manager David Hoover will be promoted to manager.

Hoover was hired in 2012 as a GAC event coordinator and has amassed extensive experience working with the local swim community as well as officials from national organizations including USA Swimming, USA Diving, USA Synchro and YMCA of the USA.

“David has gained invaluable experience and shown tremendous growth working alongside Susan the last nine years,” said Brown. “His knowledge and experience will allow for a smooth transition which is critical as the GAC continues to be the busiest aquatic facility in the nation.”