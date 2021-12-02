Greensboro Aquatic Center manager to retire

GREENSBORO — Susan Braman, who manages the Greensboro Aquatic Center,in the Greensboro Coliseum complex, will retire effective Dec. 31.
Braman is the only manager in the GAC’s 10-year history and has overseen the hosting of six NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, seven ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, nine YMCA National Championships, the 2012 USA Synchro Olympic Trials and numerous USA Swimming and USA Diving national championship competitions.
“Susan’s expertise and dedication have been instrumental in establishing the GAC as the finest aquatic facility in the nation,” Matt Brown, coliseum managing director, said in Thursday's announcement.
“She has done a remarkable job hosting championship events that have generated millions in economic impact for our region, while simultaneously serving the myriad needs of our local community with a diverse array of programming," Brown said.
The success of the GAC during Braman’s tenure since its grand opening in 2011 resulted in the facility’s expansion with a 27,000-square-foot fourth pool in 2019, making it the largest indoor aquatic center in the country (105,323 square feet).
“Susan has done a masterful job of meeting the intense demand for bookings, including meets, practice time for local teams and clubs, daily water fitness classes, specialty programming and the ‘Learn to Swim’ program with Guilford County Schools,” said Brown.
Under Braman’s leadership, the GAC developed a ‘Learn to Swim’ program with Guilford County schools that has resulted in 8,298 second grade students learning life-changing water safety skills. Beginning in 2012 with 257 students from four schools taking lessons at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the program expanded to a record 1,754 graduates from 31 schools who were provided lessons at six different locations in Greensboro and High Point in 2019.
Upon Braman’s retirement, current GAC event manager David Hoover will be promoted to manager.
Hoover was hired in 2012 as a GAC event coordinator and has amassed extensive experience working with the local swim community as well as officials from national organizations including USA Swimming, USA Diving, USA Synchro and YMCA of the USA.
“David has gained invaluable experience and shown tremendous growth working alongside Susan the last nine years,” said Brown. “His knowledge and experience will allow for a smooth transition which is critical as the GAC continues to be the busiest aquatic facility in the nation.”
In 2022, Braman will remain involved with the GAC in a consultant role overseeing the ‘Learn to Swim’ program with Guilford County Schools. In addition, Braman’s consultant role will also include advising on the GAC’s hosting of three championship events scheduled for the spring of 2022 - the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships (March 9-12), YMCA Short Course National Championship (March 28-Apr. 1) and the Phillips 66 International Team Trials (Apr. 26-30).