Greensboro City Council OKs plan that would allow officers to take their patrol cars home

GREENSBORO — After voting without comment to put forth a $135 million bond referendum, the City Council hit a 65-minute unexpected snag Wednesday on spending $1.1 million for extra police cars.

Council ultimately voted unanimously to begin a program that would allow officers to take their patrol cars home with them. But all nine council members weighed in, some repeatedly, on the issue during the long discussion.

Police Chief Brian James said that such a program would increase police visibility in the community and increase the department's "competitive edge" in recruiting new officers.

Law enforcement agencies in High Point, Winston-Salem and Burlington, for example, offer cars to their officers.

The first authorization is for $1.1 million to buy 20 vehicles with an overall goal of buying 100 cars over five years.

Council members Yvonne Johnson, Sharon Hightower and Hugh Holston asked James during the discussion how the cars would be deployed throughout the city, wanting to ensure that some vehicles will be given to officers who live in minority districts.

Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said the vote was critical.