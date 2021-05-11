Greensboro city manager to resign in a tenure tempered by crisis and calm

GREENSBORO — City Manager David Parrish began his time at the top in the midst of a crisis.
A day before — April 15, 2018 — a tornado ripped through east Greensboro and Rockingham County, leaving a path of destroyed houses, businesses and schools.
The entire city had to come together to mobilize emergency services, debris cleanup and long-term recovery programs.
And while Mayor Nancy Vaughan and members of City Council were the face of the city during that time, and the three long years afterward, Parrish had to make sure the work got done to their satisfaction.
As he prepares to leave his position, the city announced Tuesday, it appears that he succeeded.
"I think he’s done a tremendous job with all the challenges we’ve had the last three years," Vaughan said. "I know how stressful it’s been and how important his family is to him."
Parrish will leave on June 30 after three years on the job.
Parrish, who could not be reached for comment, said in a news release: "Serving as the city manager in my hometown of Greensboro has been the highest honor of my professional career. This organization is strong. We have the right people in the right places and we are moving in the right direction. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for this city."
Parrish, 42, who has also served the city for nine years as an assistant city manager, hasn't said what he will be doing, but Vaughan and council members suggest he'll be headed to the relative sanity of a job in the private sector.
"He's a young man. This is a tough job," Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said. "He's got family and a wife and this job can be rather taxing. You get pulled from all kinds of directions and it takes up a lot of time. Emergencies come up and ultimately everything falls into your lap."
Parrish announced his departure in the midst of a crucial time in the city's calendar year as officials write a new budget and propose it for council approval before the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.
He was generous enough, said one council member, to agree to stay until that tricky job is complete.
"I'm grateful that he’ll serve out his time through the budget" process, Councilman Justin Outling said.
A budget must seem a simple task compared with the challenges Parrish faced during his years as manager.
Near the end of his second year on the job, the COVID-19 pandemic upended every facet of the city's business and the work of its 3,200 employees, from police officers and firefighters to trash collectors and parks maintenance crews.
Through it all, Vaughan said, Parrish put the employees first with his soft-spoken style.
"I think the way that he values people, his decisions are made through that lens," Vaughan said. "It definitely affects his decision-making process and you can see it in many of the decisions over the last three years. Employees feel valued by him. He is approachable. He loves this city."
During the pandemic, Parrish has had to juggle the challenges of helping administrators work from home, keeping trash collection going through outbreaks and quarantines, and the complications of maintaining social distance in some jobs where it's nearly impossible.
Vaughan said he made sure everybody knew the city was open for business, keeping the website updated and helping the community in a variety of ways, large and small, including reaching out to the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation for help in paying for thousands of masks to give away to the public during the difficult early days of the pandemic.
Parrish has also worked closely with council during a tough period for the Greensboro Police Department as it came under criticism in 2018 for its handling of the Marcus Smith case, where an unarmed Black man died after being excessively restrained by police.
During these years he helped hire a new chief, Brian James, who is also grappling with a record homicide rate and the continuing scrutiny after the Smith case and the protests last year over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Hightower, known for persistent probing questions of Parrish and the city staff about minority representation in city contracting, nevertheless had nothing but praise for him.
"I am one of your more difficult council members because I ask a lot of probing and direct questions. He’s tried his best to answer them," Hightower said. "David’s a personable person, a likeable person. Kind of the quiet in the midst of a storm."
Parrish's departure, though on good terms, is sure to set off controversy about his replacement during an election year.
All eight City Council members and the mayor face election this fall. The election is already on tentative footing as council is likely to proceed despite the fact that U.S. Census data won't be released until September — too late to give city officials a clear picture of whether the five council districts will need to be redrawn.
Vaughan says she has no worries that council will be able to efficiently select a good replacement for Parrish from a national search.
But Outling, who is running for mayor against her, has already advocated a different course. He says only the newly-elected mayor and council should select a new city manager after the fall election.
"David’s been a great city manager," Outling said. "The experience with David impresses upon me the fact that the next city manager should be selected by the next mayor and the next City Council. It’s really important that they have the same values as well as same prioritization of goals."
