Greensboro city manager to resign in a tenure tempered by crisis and calm

Hightower, known for persistent probing questions of Parrish and the city staff about minority representation in city contracting, nevertheless had nothing but praise for him.

"I am one of your more difficult council members because I ask a lot of probing and direct questions. He’s tried his best to answer them," Hightower said. "David’s a personable person, a likeable person. Kind of the quiet in the midst of a storm."

Parrish's departure, though on good terms, is sure to set off controversy about his replacement during an election year.

All eight City Council members and the mayor face election this fall. The election is already on tentative footing as council is likely to proceed despite the fact that U.S. Census data won't be released until September — too late to give city officials a clear picture of whether the five council districts will need to be redrawn.

Vaughan says she has no worries that council will be able to efficiently select a good replacement for Parrish from a national search.

But Outling, who is running for mayor against her, has already advocated a different course. He says only the newly-elected mayor and council should select a new city manager after the fall election.

"David’s been a great city manager," Outling said. "The experience with David impresses upon me the fact that the next city manager should be selected by the next mayor and the next City Council. It’s really important that they have the same values as well as same prioritization of goals."

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

