Greensboro council approves affordable housing, business incentive spending

The funding comes from housing bonds that were approved by voters in 2016.

GREENSBORO — The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $3.5 million in a mix of bond money and other funds that will help developers build more than $44 million in affordable apartments around the city.

Some of the money — $1.5 million — comes from a $25 million bond fund that voters approved for affordable housing in 2016.

Three companies will benefit from the city money:

Affordable Housing Management will get a grant of $1.5 million in bond money to build 96 apartments for $16.1 million. Rents will range from $304 to $830 a month for apartments that will be built at 2985 W. Vandalia Rd.

Trinity Housing Development will get a grant of $1.1 million to build 84 units for $14.8 million. Rents will range from $310 to $1,294. The apartments will be built at 506-511 Kallamdale Rd.

FGM Development will get a grant of $920,000 to build 84 apartments for $13.5 million. Rents will range from $273 to $875 a month for a set of apartments at 2005 Mitchell Ave.

In 2016, Greensboro voters approved $25 million in bonds for affordable housing developments like these. City officials hope voters will approve another $30 million for affordable housing in a November referendum.