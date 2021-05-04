Greensboro council approves affordable housing, business incentive spending

GREENSBORO — The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending $3.5 million in a mix of bond money and other funds that will help developers build more than $44 million in affordable apartments around the city.
Some of the money — $1.5 million — comes from a $25 million bond fund that voters approved for affordable housing in 2016.
Three companies will benefit from the city money:
Affordable Housing Management will get a grant of $1.5 million in bond money to build 96 apartments for $16.1 million. Rents will range from $304 to $830 a month for apartments that will be built at 2985 W. Vandalia Rd.
Trinity Housing Development will get a grant of $1.1 million to build 84 units for $14.8 million. Rents will range from $310 to $1,294. The apartments will be built at 506-511 Kallamdale Rd.
FGM Development will get a grant of $920,000 to build 84 apartments for $13.5 million. Rents will range from $273 to $875 a month for a set of apartments at 2005 Mitchell Ave.
In 2016, Greensboro voters approved $25 million in bonds for affordable housing developments like these. City officials hope voters will approve another $30 million for affordable housing in a November referendum.
In another matter, City Council unanimously approved economic development incentives of $1.66 million for Lollytogs LTD — doing business as LT Apparel — which has said it is considering several locations for a $57 million warehouse and needs the incentives before it will choose a city.
The company makes it own line of children’s apparel and school uniforms as well as clothing under the Adidas, Carhartt and French Toast brands.
Lollytogs has said it will create 116 jobs at its warehouse before the end of 2026 and the incentives would reimburse 80% of the property tax increase for six years after the company has made the investment and created the jobs, according to a city resolution.
Lollytogs has also asked the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for $1.83 million, which the board will consider on Thursday.
