Greensboro council discusses mental health emergency response program

Sowell said that 58% of the people the program served were Black, 31% were white and 3% were Hispanic. Ten percent of the calls involved homeless people.

The city also surveyed officers for their reactions to the service and found that 60% thought the service was helpful while 40% did not.

Sowell told council members during Tuesday's work session the city has begun to recruit a team of six counselors and a team leader who will respond to calls along with police. She said that the new team should be in place by mid-December and the city's formal operation of the program should begin on Jan. 1.

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said that a key link in the process is operators at the Metro 911 center, who should be trained intensively to recognize situations where a counselor is more appropriate than a police officer.

"As we move away from police-first response to therapist-first response, it’s really going to be critical that our Metro 911 is involved and understands the goals," Thurm said.

Councilwoman Goldie Wells said she is worried that officers responding in tandem with mental-health workers could blunt the impact of the counseling and assessment work they'll be doing with residents.