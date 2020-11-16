Greensboro council discusses mental health emergency response program

GREENSBORO — In 2019, the city's police department responded to 3,000 calls involving some kind of mental-health issue, whether a person was threatening suicide or having some kind of crisis.
For the past eight months, the city has contracted with an independent company to assist police in responding to many of those calls, sending trained counselors to address problems that can't be handled by law enforcement alone.
But starting in December, the city will employ its own team that will replace the contractor and respond to many calls in tandem with specially-trained police officers to give a more sensitive touch to the complicated issues that mental illness can bring to a law-enforcement situation.
On Tuesday, City Council was briefed about the program, which has been operated by the Greensboro-based S.E.L. Group.
The $500,000 program was created in 2019 after an incident that, in many ways, changed the city's attitude towards policing.
In the months after the death of Marcus Smith in September 2018, City Council members raised the issue of giving police a hand in dealing with mental-health issues. Smith, a homeless Black man, was having some kind of behavioral crisis on the night on Sept. 8, 2018 when he was seen running in and out of traffic on Church Street, shouting that someone was going to "kill me."
Video footage of the incident shows that while Smith was not violent, he was so agitated that police chose to restrain him — by binding his hands to his feet behind him, leaving him face down on he pavement.
Within minutes, Smith had stopped breathing and died shortly thereafter.
Advocates for Smith and some council members said that if police had been able to enlist mental-health professionals, the situation might have ended differently.
Since then, the practice of binding a detainee's feet to their hands has been banned by the department.
Smith's family has sued the city, eight police officers and two county EMS workers in his death, a case that is ongoing.
In 2019, the city set up a pilot program that made mental-health workers available around the clock to aid police during those types of situations. The city's Metro 911 operators are trained to recognize mental-health issues when they take calls and pass that information along to police officers and counselors on duty.
During Tuesday's presentation, Assistant City Manager Kim Sowell reported that from March through October, S.E.L.'s mental-health personnel assisted police in situations involving 489 people.
Their time on scene ranged from 37 to 53 minutes. The response time declined, Sowell said, as counselors became more proficient with handling cases.
Sowell said that 58% of the people the program served were Black, 31% were white and 3% were Hispanic. Ten percent of the calls involved homeless people.
The city also surveyed officers for their reactions to the service and found that 60% thought the service was helpful while 40% did not.
Sowell told council members during Tuesday's work session the city has begun to recruit a team of six counselors and a team leader who will respond to calls along with police. She said that the new team should be in place by mid-December and the city's formal operation of the program should begin on Jan. 1.
Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said that a key link in the process is operators at the Metro 911 center, who should be trained intensively to recognize situations where a counselor is more appropriate than a police officer.
"As we move away from police-first response to therapist-first response, it’s really going to be critical that our Metro 911 is involved and understands the goals," Thurm said.
Councilwoman Goldie Wells said she is worried that officers responding in tandem with mental-health workers could blunt the impact of the counseling and assessment work they'll be doing with residents.
"This team … should be a special team," Wells said. "I love the police department, but when folks see those uniforms and they're already out of sorts ... that’s just going to make it worse."
She said the city's report showed that police and the S.E.L. counseling agency did not mesh completely, and she'll have a higher standard for the new city team.
Sowell said the city is moving the program under its wing to make sure counselors are able to work well and more closely with police officers.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
