Greensboro council discusses police personnel study presentation

City officials have suggested that the police department add 16 more sworn officers to its ranks.
It’s just one of many suggestions being bandied about to help Greensboro police fight what seems, at the moment, to be a losing battle. Homicides are at a record level, and officials are grasping for ways to stem the tide of violence.
More officers on the street would be a start. The department is short about 40 sworn officers at the moment.
Just one problem, according to a new city report: It’s not easy to find people who want to be police officers.
That’s but one observation from the city’s Budget & Evaluation Department, part of a more complex study of police staffing that will be available in the coming weeks.
The report reaffirms what is starting to become obvious across the country: A career in law enforcement isn’t as attractive as it once was. Especially after a litany of high-profile, and some argue racially motivated, killings of Black men and women by police.
“Public perception of the law enforcement profession can have an effect on application rates,” city budget officials wrote. “In the last year, there has been a downturn in applications to GPD, as well as police agencies nationwide. Some possible reasons for the low rate of applicants is the COVID-19 pandemic and the ‘defund the police’ movement following the death of George Floyd.”
The City Council has been paying special attention to police matters in recent weeks, holding a work session last month to hear a presentation from Chief Brian James about his strategic plan to fight crime and boost staffing.
Land currently used as Union Square Campus’s paved parking lot on Gate City Boulevard is about to get new life.
The city has long dreamed of more than a blacktop parking lot south of the main “gateway” to downtown at South Elm Street.
City Council could act Tuesday to approve a deal for a developer to buy the 2.5 acres and invest $51 million to build nearly 250 apartments with about 500 parking spaces in a privately built deck just to the west of Union Square on the east side of South Elm.
The developer, Rea-South Elm LLC, is a partnership that includes the master developer that has been working with the city for several years to create a master plan for the “South Elm Street Redevelopment Plan.”
This is the first major piece of property sold to a private developer since the project began 10 years ago when Greensboro decided to rehabilitate a once-blighted area.
Dyan Arkin, a senior planner for the city, said last month the land sale, which will net the city $1.2 million, is awaiting survey work, but she is confident this is a major step forward.
“We have a lot of confidence that they have the experience and depth and breadth to get this done in an effective and efficient manner,” Arkin said.
The development team includes South Elm Development’s Robert L. Chapman, who has or is planning to build more than 10,000 apartments across the Southeast; Greensboro’s Bob Isner, who is a general contractor with experience redeveloping the nearby Southside Neighborhood; and architect Seth Harry.
The corporate partner, Rea Ventures Group, has developed more than 9,000 apartments and specializes in affordable housing.
At least 20% of the apartments in the South Elm Street project will have below-market rents for affordability.
The five-level apartment project includes street-level retail space, and the precast parking deck has six levels with a “fabric screen” on the south side facing Arlington Street to make it more visually appealing.
Arkin said that once the developers buy the land, they have up to three years to complete the project with an option to extend that by one more year.
Meanwhile, Greensboro will do its part with roughly $4.5 million in bond spending to upgrade South Elm Street’s amenities and sidewalks.
Development south of Gate City Boulevard has long been a dream for city planners. The Downtown Greenway, which is under construction to the east along Murrow Boulevard, circles to the south of the Union Square campus along Bragg Street and will be accessible by residents of these proposed apartments.
