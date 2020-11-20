'We had to do something': Greensboro in state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

A city official will issue a warning for the first violation.

A second violation would allow the city to order that a business close for 24 hours.

Penalties grow more severe for repeated violations, which include closing a business for as long as 72 hours.

Vaughan stressed that these are civil, not criminal penalties. But she wants to be clear she's trying to send a message to businesses: They will pay a price if they don't follow the guidelines.

"Our goal is compliance, not fines," she said.

Vaughan said City Manager David Parrish is assembling teams of employees who will be ready to enforce the order. The city's goal is to make sure the burden of enforcement doesn't fall on police.

"The police have been very busy and they're responding to a number of different issues," Vaughan said. "It will be good to have other resources to draw from."

She stressed the city isn't out to hurt merchants, but to educate them about COVID-19 safety procedures.

As far as whether these measures will lead to something more severe, Vaughan said not yet.