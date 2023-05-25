HOP TO IT: The Greensboro Grasshoppers host the Bowling Green Hot Rods at First National Bank Field with 6:30 p.m. games Thursday through Sunday. Enjoy fireworks after the Friday and Saturday night games, and then honor our heroes with military appreciation night on Sunday. For more information, visit www.mlb/greensboro.
Greensboro Grasshoppers fill long weekend with baseball, fireworks and honoring heroes
