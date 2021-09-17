Greensboro is getting millions in COVID-19 relief funds. Now, how should it be spent?

But first, there needs to be agreement on where the money should go.

"I like your emphasis on community," Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said to Davis during the presentation. "Too often we say we want to help the community and make changes in our community, but we don't. We're not intentional about those efforts. And I think this is a way to do that."

Major cities in North Carolina are handling the money in different ways.

Davis said that Charlotte, for example, has already allocated half of its money in specific categories such as homelessness and workforce development.

Greensboro hasn't allocated much of the money yet. So far, about $860,000 has gone to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which was about to open its doors when the pandemic began. The venue only recently opened after being poised and ready for 18 months.

The city's formal application process will begin Oct. 1 and end Nov. 5. Officials will spend the remainder of the year evaluating requests.

Davis said city officials will also attend meetings that Guilford County is holding this month to find out how residents want to spend the more than $100 million the county will receive from the same program.

