Greensboro joins statewide simultaneous show of solidarity for Andrew Brown Jr.

“But what did those deputies do that was so bad they had to seal the footage of the cameras? ... It stinks. You don’t know what happened, but you can smell it all the way over here in Greensboro.”

Several leaders and activists spoke not only about Brown, but about Marcus Smith.

“While we are standing with a Elizabeth City, we are also standing with Greensboro,” Johnson said.

Smith, a Black man, died in Greensboro after being forcibly restrained by officers in September 2018 while seemingly in the midst of a mental health crisis.

As a result, Smith’s parents sued the city, eight police officers and two paramedics in federal court for wrongful death in the case.

Attorneys for Smith’s family recently filed a court document which said officials are trying to “suppress the evidence” after city lawyers filed a document accusing them of breaching a protective order by releasing court documents to the media and public.

Johnson called on City Council to be transparent in the Smith case.

“We didn’t elect a bunch of lawyers,” Johnson said. “We elected City Council. And the city council needs to represent the struggle for truth.”