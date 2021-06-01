Greensboro joins statewide simultaneous show of solidarity for Andrew Brown Jr.

GREENSBORO — A dramatic show of solidarity brought faith leaders and activists together across major cities in North Carolina on Tuesday.
In Charlotte, people marched through downtown.
In Raleigh and Fayetteville, there was more of the same.
And in Greensboro, they gathered at City Hall. Leaders speaking in front of a crowd of about 40 people chanted for change and pleaded for answers.
They all demanded justice for Andrew Brown Jr.
By now, you’re probably familiar with the story.
Brown, a 42-year-old Black man and father of seven, was shot in the back of the head by Pasquotank County deputies serving a warrant for nonviolent drug offenses on April 21.
He is one of the latest to be added to the ever-growing list of unarmed Black men and women killed at the hands of law enforcement. His killing sparked yet another controversy, setting off nightly protests in Elizabeth City.
In Greensboro on Tuesday, supporters of Brown sat on the steps of Governmental Plaza, signs in hand, listening to a lineup of local leaders declare the need for change.
As the sun set, the Rev. Nelson Johnson pledged his support for Elizabeth City. He wanted those in attendance to pledge theirs, too.
“We have to walk together, children,” Johnson said, “and not grow weary.”
The protests in Elizabeth City, which have lasted for over a month, continued even after a prosecutor cleared deputies involved in mid-May. The prosecutor said Brown ignored commands from law enforcement and struck a deputy with his car.
Attorneys for the Brown family say police footage showed that Brown was trying to drive away and did not pose a threat.
Tuesday night, Greensboro was among several cities across the state to join Elizabeth City in demanding truth, transparency and accountability in the investigation into Brown’s death. Rallies led by local faith leaders and allies kicked off in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville and Asheville at 5 p.m.
Groups who have led the protests in Elizabeth City and around the state attend each rally with a list of demands, which include the public release of the body-worn camera footage from the law enforcement members present when Brown was shot.
The Rev. Conrad Pridgen with the North Carolina Council of Churches said the footage will show the truth.
“What really happened on April 21? The body camera footage will reveal it,” he said.
“But what did those deputies do that was so bad they had to seal the footage of the cameras? ... It stinks. You don’t know what happened, but you can smell it all the way over here in Greensboro.”
Several leaders and activists spoke not only about Brown, but about Marcus Smith.
“While we are standing with a Elizabeth City, we are also standing with Greensboro,” Johnson said.
Smith, a Black man, died in Greensboro after being forcibly restrained by officers in September 2018 while seemingly in the midst of a mental health crisis.
As a result, Smith’s parents sued the city, eight police officers and two paramedics in federal court for wrongful death in the case.
Attorneys for Smith’s family recently filed a court document which said officials are trying to “suppress the evidence” after city lawyers filed a document accusing them of breaching a protective order by releasing court documents to the media and public.
Johnson called on City Council to be transparent in the Smith case.
“We didn’t elect a bunch of lawyers,” Johnson said. “We elected City Council. And the city council needs to represent the struggle for truth.”
When it comes to Brown’s death, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, said the Pasquotank County District Attorney’s “was the judge and the jury” and that he decided Brown’s life “wasn’t worth a dime.”
But the simultaneous shows of support across the state Tuesday gives him and other faith leaders hope.
“There’s a growing swell that’s arising,” Spearman said.
And when that happens, “Justice soon comes.”
