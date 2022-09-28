 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro man, 71, dies after being hit by two trucks within minutes of each other

GREENSBORO — A man is dead after being hit by two cars within the span of minutes.

The bizarre incident recently happened on South Elm-Eugene Street. Pernell Winston Fulton, a 60-year-old from Greensboro, was charged with felony hit-and-run after he struck a 71-year-old pedestrian and fled the scene, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The pedestrian, John Wayne Rankin, was crossing South Elm-Eugene Street near West Meadowview Road around 6 a.m. when he was hit by a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup truck. The truck was traveling in the left lane as Rankin attempted to cross outside of a marked crosswalk.

After Rankin was hit, he remained on the ground. That’s when Fulton, driving a 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck owned by the city of Greensboro, ran over Rankin and continued driving. Rankin died as a result of his injuries.

