Greensboro man gets 6 years in prison for role in fraudulently obtaining $2.7M in COVID-19 relief aid

A Greensboro man and two others will spend years in federal prison for participating in a scheme to get more than $2.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid that they were not entitled to receive.

Joseph Marsell Cartlidge, 30, was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. David Christopher Redfern, 32, of Trinity received five years and 30-year-old Eric Alexander McMiller of Chicago was sentenced to five years and six months. Each was also ordered to pay $498,657 in restitution.

They were sentenced Monday in the Middle District of North Carolina for fraudulently seeking aid through Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, DOJ said. When applying for the loans, the men misrepresented information such as the number of workers and payroll expenses and submitted false tax and bank records in support of their loan applications, DOJ said.