Greensboro man gets 6 years in prison for role in fraudulently obtaining $2.7M in COVID-19 relief aid

A Greensboro man and two others will spend years in federal prison for participating in a scheme to get more than $2.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid that they were not entitled to receive.
Joseph Marsell Cartlidge, 30, was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. David Christopher Redfern, 32, of Trinity received five years and 30-year-old Eric Alexander McMiller of Chicago was sentenced to five years and six months. Each was also ordered to pay $498,657 in restitution.
They were sentenced Monday in the Middle District of North Carolina for fraudulently seeking aid through Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, DOJ said. When applying for the loans, the men misrepresented information such as the number of workers and payroll expenses and submitted false tax and bank records in support of their loan applications, DOJ said.
The three men were recruited to apply for fraudulent PPP loans for registered businesses. Under the scheme, they would pay part of the loan to their "recruiter." DOJ says the men also applied on their own for the fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
They used their loan proceeds for personal benefit, including luxury purchases and cash withdrawals, DOJ said.
DOJ said the overall scheme was led by James Stote, who pleaded guilty last year in December to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in the Northern District of Ohio.
The COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, created in May 2021, works with agencies across government to help combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud. Anyone with information on potential fraud connected to COVID-19 aid can report it at 866-720-5721 or www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.