Greensboro man who shot Guilford County sheriff's deputy sentenced to 16 years in prison, authorities say
Greensboro man who shot Guilford County sheriff's deputy sentenced to 16 years in prison, authorities say

Ivory Tisdale

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who shot a Guilford County sheriff's deputy in 2019 was sentenced to a little more than 16 years (Information has been changed to correct an error. See correction below. 5:22 p.m. Dec. 16.) in prison Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. 

Ivory Joe Tisdale, 59, pleaded guilty in June to drug and firearm offenses, stemming from an incident on Dec. 10, 2019. 

Shortly after 7 a.m., deputies responded to 1017 Moody St. in Greensboro to search a residence, according to the DOJ. 

During the search, Tisdale fired a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handgun through the front door of the home, striking a deputy in the hand, the DOJ said. 

At the time, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office did not identify the deputy. The sheriff's office also said no deputies returned fire. 

After securing the scene, deputies searched the residence, along with a related business at 3700 Spring Garden St., Suite B, and found about 146 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, the DOJ said. 

In addition to Tisdale's 200-month prison sentence, a judge ordered that he serve concurrent three- and five-year terms of supervised release.

Correction

The length of the prison sentence was incorrect when this story first published online. It is a little more than 16 years.

