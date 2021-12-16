Greensboro man who shot Guilford County sheriff's deputy sentenced to 26 years in prison, authorities say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who shot a Guilford County sheriff's deputy in 2019 was sentenced to 26 years in prison Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Ivory Joe Tisdale, 59, pleaded guilty in June to drug and firearm offenses, stemming from an incident on Dec. 10, 2019.

Shortly after 7 a.m., deputies responded to 1017 Moody St. in Greensboro to search a residence, according to the DOJ.

During the search, Tisdale fired a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handgun through the front door of the home, striking a deputy in the hand, the DOJ said.

At the time, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office did not identify the deputy. The sheriff's office also said no deputies returned fire.

After securing the scene, deputies searched the residence, along with a related business at 3700 Spring Garden St., Suite B, and found approximately 146 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, the DOJ said.

In addition to Tisdale's 200-month prison sentence, a judge ordered he serve concurrent three-year and five-year terms of supervised release.