Greensboro Massacre survivors reflect, rejoice over city's apology for tragedy

GREENSBORO — Local leaders and survivors of the Greensboro Massacre gathered Wednesday afternoon to reflect on the decades of struggle that led to Tuesday’s historic decision by elected officials to formally apologize for the city’s role in the 1979 tragedy.
The violence and death from that day has left an emotional scar that for many, particularly African Americans, has never healed.
Now, that may finally change.
“Today is a day of celebration,” said the Rev. Steve Allen, president of the Greensboro Pulpit Forum, a coalition of faith and civil rights leaders. “We celebrate that which has been a long time in coming.”
Until Tuesday, the thought that the city would ever issue an apology for the incident, which made national headlines at the time, seemed an impossibility.
The genesis of the resolution began quietly last December, on the heels of the Greensboro Massacre's 40th anniversary and spearheaded by the Greensboro Pulpit Forum.
Council members read drafts of an apology, made comments and circulated further drafts until they agreed on the document, which they approved during what was, at times, a poignant meeting on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, less than 24 hours later, the magnitude of that action was not lost on those gathered at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Many of them were there that Saturday on Nov. 3, 1979, when members of the Klu Klux Klan and American Nazi Party descended upon a low-income housing community during a "Death to the Klan" rally organized by the Communist Workers Party.
James Waller was one of five people who died during the incident. On Wednesday, widow Signe Waller Foxworth summed up what many were feeling after years of thinking this moment would never come.
“Today, the City Council wins,” she said. “We — the widowed, the wounded, the survivors — we win. Greensboro wins. … Today, we take a step toward healing and transformation.”
The resolution by council says that the police department and other city personnel “failed to warn the marchers of their extensive foreknowledge of the racist, violent attack planned against the marchers by members of the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party with the assistance of a paid GPD informant.”
The resolution, which also creates a scholarship for five high school students in memory of the five who died, means that the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Klan and Nazis were planning violence.
Still, despite the celebratory nature of Wednesday's event, attendees pointed out that City Council's vote wasn't unanimous. Councilwomen Nancy Hoffmann and Marikay Abuzuaiter voted against the resolution because of its suggestion that police were responsible for the shootings.
On Wednesday, the Rev. Nelson Johnson said he was "pained" to hear that. He watched a man die that November day. He said he even negotiated the parade permit with police.
"I looked the captain in the eye when he said, 'Sign that you will not have any guns.' I said, 'Why are you asking me to do this? Do you know something I don't know?'"
Johnson said the captain told him: "Well, this is what I know. You won't get a parade permit unless you sign here. We will provide your protection."
Though Johnson added that the current racial climate surrounding the nation seems "eerily similar" to the atmosphere after the killings in 1979, he said he deeply appreciates what City Council did.
"I want to thank them — each one of them — that found the courage to vote and to extend an apology that implicated not only the police but themselves," he said.
