Greensboro Massacre survivors reflect, rejoice over city's apology for tragedy

Many of them were there that Saturday on Nov. 3, 1979, when members of the Klu Klux Klan and American Nazi Party descended upon a low-income housing community during a "Death to the Klan" rally organized by the Communist Workers Party.

James Waller was one of five people who died during the incident. On Wednesday, widow Signe Waller Foxworth summed up what many were feeling after years of thinking this moment would never come.

“Today, the City Council wins,” she said. “We — the widowed, the wounded, the survivors — we win. Greensboro wins. … Today, we take a step toward healing and transformation.”

The resolution by council says that the police department and other city personnel “failed to warn the marchers of their extensive foreknowledge of the racist, violent attack planned against the marchers by members of the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party with the assistance of a paid GPD informant.”

The resolution, which also creates a scholarship for five high school students in memory of the five who died, means that the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Klan and Nazis were planning violence.