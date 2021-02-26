Greensboro names agencies that will distribute rental and utility assistance for COVID relief

GREENSBORO — Relief is still a month away, but Greensboro has now named the agencies that will distribute rental and utility assistance to help people financially affected by COVID-19.
Earlier this month the Greensboro City Council accepted $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
