 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro names agencies that will distribute rental and utility assistance for COVID relief
0 comments

Greensboro names agencies that will distribute rental and utility assistance for COVID relief

GREENSBORO — Relief is still a month away, but Greensboro has now named the agencies that will distribute rental and utility assistance to help people financially affected by COVID-19. 

Earlier this month the Greensboro City Council accepted $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. 

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News