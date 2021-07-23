 Skip to main content
Greensboro officials will address 'nightlife' violence at town hall meeting
Greensboro officials will address 'nightlife' violence at town hall meeting

GREENSBORO — Police Chief Brian James has told City Council on more than one occasion that "nightlife" is one of the root causes of violent crime in the city.

That could include any restaurant, bar or business that serves alcoholic beverages that can be consumed on premises, city officials say. 

And on Monday, city staffers will present their latest version of a plan designed to curb incidents at such establishments by creating a system to prevent future problems. 

The city will hold a town hall meeting for the "City Safety Plan" from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at Barber Park Event Center. 

There is already a working version of the plan, but the city said in a news release that a new proposal will be presented for public discussion.

The city has tried to be specific in its definition of violent incidents that could trigger a review. They include any violent act that requires the victim to receive transportation and/or treatment at a medical facility, incidents that result in death or incidents that involve sexual assault or robbery. 

A key distinction in the city's proposal is that such incidents must happen inside a specific location, on the premises or in the nearby vicinity of a business where people are gathered, waiting in line, entering, exiting or in parking areas. 

After such an incident a review would be conducted by a board whose four members would come from the police department, fire marshal's office, the city Department of Neighborhood Development and city Department of Building and inspection. 

Following the review, the business could be required to hire armed security guards, use metal detectors to check patrons and maintain a daily roster of people who are allowed into a location. 

If a business fails to comply, the city would use everything from court injunctions to temporarily closing the establishment.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

