Greensboro officials will address 'nightlife' violence at town hall meeting

GREENSBORO — Police Chief Brian James has told City Council on more than one occasion that "nightlife" is one of the root causes of violent crime in the city.

That could include any restaurant, bar or business that serves alcoholic beverages that can be consumed on premises, city officials say.

And on Monday, city staffers will present their latest version of a plan designed to curb incidents at such establishments by creating a system to prevent future problems.

The city will hold a town hall meeting for the "City Safety Plan" from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at Barber Park Event Center.

There is already a working version of the plan, but the city said in a news release that a new proposal will be presented for public discussion.

The city has tried to be specific in its definition of violent incidents that could trigger a review. They include any violent act that requires the victim to receive transportation and/or treatment at a medical facility, incidents that result in death or incidents that involve sexual assault or robbery.