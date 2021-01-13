Greensboro ordinances will soon contain language that's gender neutral

GREENSBORO — City officials are making a subtle change to most ordinances and employee materials in order to foster gender equality.

In two votes in December and January, the City Council approved moves to change the pronouns used in ordinances from the more masculine genders to broader, more inclusive pronouns.

For example, the term “he” will now be “he/she."

The term “she” will be referred to as “he/she."

And “his” will become “his/her."

This alteration will affect scores if not hundreds of references throughout the city's code of ordinances.

At last week's meeting, council made one addition to the resolution — adding the pronoun "they" which is used by many LGBTQ people to describe themselves.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan made the suggestion after some consideration in the weeks after council passed December's initial resolution.