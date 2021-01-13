Greensboro ordinances will soon contain language that's gender neutral

GREENSBORO — City officials are making a subtle change to most ordinances and employee materials in order to foster gender equality.
In two votes in December and January, the City Council approved moves to change the pronouns used in ordinances from the more masculine genders to broader, more inclusive pronouns.
For example, the term “he” will now be “he/she."
The term “she” will be referred to as “he/she."
And “his” will become “his/her."
This alteration will affect scores if not hundreds of references throughout the city's code of ordinances.
At last week's meeting, council made one addition to the resolution — adding the pronoun "they" which is used by many LGBTQ people to describe themselves.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan made the suggestion after some consideration in the weeks after council passed December's initial resolution.
"As I thought about it after the meeting, I realized that if we wanted to be real inclusive, we needed to add 'they' so when people look at the ordinances they see it reflect themselves," Vaughan said. "This does not raise anyone above anybody else. It’s just being intentionally more inclusive."
The change comes as cities and towns across the state are considering protections against discrimination for LGBTQ residents, which council is expected to discuss at its next meeting on Tuesday.
Although Greensboro's resolution was effective immediately, the practical changes will take months to complete and be approved by council.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.