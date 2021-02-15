Greensboro, other cities have have to halt elections pending Census numbers

"This creates a challenge," Esselstyn said. "It's problematic if the elections go ahead using the existing districts that will be more than 10 years old, especially in places like Cary and Raleigh, which has had so much growth. And from the observers I've talked to, it seems that cities may be asking the General Assembly for relief."

North Carolina won't be the only state trying to figure out what to do.

"New Jersey elects its legislature in odd-number years and they have already decided they are not going to do redistricting this year, that the election this year is going to be based on the 2011 districts and they will redistrict in 2023," Cohen said. "So I am sure the legislature is going to be looking at this issue."

If Raleigh and other cities do use their current districts for the 2021 election, it's unclear if they would be sued for violating "one-person, one-vote" rule, Cohen said.

"I'm not sure a court would say 'If there is a remedy that allows you to put off your election and come into compliance, why would you want to conduct an election with districts that are unconstitutional?'" Cohen said.

And while it's unlikely that anyone in the city wants to push back the election, Crowell said, it's "likely they're not going to have any choice."