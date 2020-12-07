Greensboro pastor meets with officials about Alamance unrest — but leaves dissatisfied

BURLINGTON — Despite expectations, neither Gov. Roy Cooper or N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein met with the Rev. Gregory Drumwright late last week.
This is according to Drumwright who, along with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, held an early-morning press conference afterwards outside the State Capitol.
"We are still waiting to know why you will not take a meeting with us," said Drumwright, referencing both Cooper and Stein. "We voted for you. We heard your comments across social media. But we have not engaged your faces."
It was believed, up until hours prior, that either Cooper or Stein would attend the meeting. It isn't clear what caused the change in schedule for both public officials.
At the meeting, Drumwright and Crump wanted to discuss events surrounding and following the Oct. 31 march to the polls in Graham. During that march, police pepper-sprayed participants and arrested or detained dozens more.
Out of the many that were detained during the Oct. 31 march, a dozen were formally charged with a crime, including Drumwright who was charged with felony assault on a police officer and felony obstruction of justice days after the event.
The 12 protesters who face charges have come to be known as the Graham 12.
Conversely, Drumwright and a number of participants have launched their own lawsuit against law enforcement for what they described as obstructing those marching to the polls.
Drumwright and his team had intended to discuss these and other matters directly to Cooper and Stein, both of whom made comments condemning the use of pepper spray at the Oct. 31 march.
"Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein made immediate comments after those events on Oct. 31," Drumwright said. "We are still wondering why you would not take a meeting with us."
Crump said one of the more immediate goals is to exonerate the members of the Graham 12. Drumwright added that a comprehensive overhaul of law enforcement, starting with the removal of Graham Police Chief Kristy Cole and Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson, is another goal.
