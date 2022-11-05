Greensboro police ID man shot by an officer Friday after allegedly refusing commands and pulling out a gun

Updated 9:52 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have identified the passenger who was shot Friday night by an officer after allegedly refusing an officer's commands to get out of a vehicle and then pulling out a weapon.

Police have charged Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, with carrying a concealed weapon; resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer; open container; and possession of marijuana, police said in a news release.

Officers on routine patrol approached a suspicious vehicle about 11 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Truist Building at 201 W. Market St., police said.

Police said officers approached the vehicle and began to investigate an apparent alcohol violation. Police said the passenger refused numerous commands to get out of the vehicle, then pulled out a firearm, according to the release. One officer fired their weapon, striking the passenger.

The person was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether policies were followed. Pursuant to departmental policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty.

Further details were not immediately released.