Greensboro Public Library's Learning Circles provide ways to connect with topics, community

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Greensboro Public Library pivoted to an online learning presence by offering Greensboro Learning Circles. It was among the ways the library continued its mission to foster lifelong learning.
One of the first Learning Circles focused on the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge and attracted participants from different walks of life, ethnicities and backgrounds. Three Learning Circles worked with this challenge: to make daily time to build more effective social justice habits — particularly those dealing with issues of race, power, privilege and leadership.
The challenge helped participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact our community, to connect with one another and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination.
Beth Sheffield, who organizes the library’s adult programming, said, “The conversations were real and fulfilling. I’ve seen a genuine coming together in our community with this program and the joy of learning something new.”
A Learning Circle, according to Sheffield, is a free study group for people who want to learn with others. There are no experts as everyone in the circle is learning together. Anyone can start one based on a topic that is of personal interest. Librarians help to find open source materials on the internet with the ultimate goal of cultivating lifelong learning.
The concept of Learning Circles, based in the work of Peer 2 Peer University, is from a grassroots network of people who believe that knowledge should be freely shared and that learning is best done with others. Powered by a global community of dozens of libraries, thousands of volunteers and a small core team, Peer 2 Peer University accomplishes this vision through Learning Circles.
The local version of this project, funded with grants and in collaboration with UNCG’s Department of Communication Studies, National Communication Association Center for Communication and Peer2Peer University, was designed to increase the library’s outreach to under-resourced community members and improve digital skills. At this point, 18 Greensboro Learning Circles have welcomed 248 participants.
Ophelia Moore engaged in a four-week Learning Circle based on the selected writings of Zen master Thich Nhat Hahn. Moore said everyone in her Learning Circle came with an open mind and a willingness to share and actively listen.
“There is no teacher or student, so we all learn, share and grow in our knowledge and insights together through collaborative engagement in a non-judgmental environment,” Moore said.
Benjamin Public Library has hosted several Learning Circles and plans on scheduling more. Court Duvall, branch manager, held a Learning Circle on the topic of personal essay and memoir. The participants watched videos of teachings on the subject, talked about the ideas on the video with one another and then wrote short essays that they then shared in the circle. Duvall said that the best part was the sharing that took place among Learning Circle members.
Likewise, Moore said how much she appreciated the new connections she made through the Learning Circle. “Learning Circles can offer the opportunity to not only expand our knowledge about a topic, but also, reconnect with each other as a community again,” Moore said.
Sheffield said that Greensboro Learning Circles, while about learning, also helped remove barriers between people and generations.
“When we conducted Yoga for All Bodies, a reading and wellness Learning Circle, we ended up making the program a family program to remove the barrier of working families having to find child care,” Sheffield said. “At times, we had as many as three generations in the room. It made it a more enriching experience for everyone.”
Sheila Shah started to participate in a Learning Circle in August 2021 and ended up taking her entire family with her. She said they met new people from all over the world and really look forward to joining other Learning Circles in the future.
“I just want the world to know about a free service that the Greensboro Public Library offers that will change your life for the better if you just step outside your comfort zone and take time for you,” Shah said.
