Greensboro Public Library's Learning Circles provide ways to connect with topics, community

The concept of Learning Circles, based in the work of Peer 2 Peer University, is from a grassroots network of people who believe that knowledge should be freely shared and that learning is best done with others. Powered by a global community of dozens of libraries, thousands of volunteers and a small core team, Peer 2 Peer University accomplishes this vision through Learning Circles.

The local version of this project, funded with grants and in collaboration with UNCG’s Department of Communication Studies, National Communication Association Center for Communication and Peer2Peer University, was designed to increase the library’s outreach to under-resourced community members and improve digital skills. At this point, 18 Greensboro Learning Circles have welcomed 248 participants.

Ophelia Moore engaged in a four-week Learning Circle based on the selected writings of Zen master Thich Nhat Hahn. Moore said everyone in her Learning Circle came with an open mind and a willingness to share and actively listen.

“There is no teacher or student, so we all learn, share and grow in our knowledge and insights together through collaborative engagement in a non-judgmental environment,” Moore said.