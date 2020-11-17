 Skip to main content
Greensboro school has COVID-19 outbreak; official says transmission happened off campus
Greensboro school has COVID-19 outbreak; official says transmission happened off campus

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day School is the latest school in Guilford County to experience a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a school official and a report released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Head of School Tracie Catlett said the school currently has 17 cases — 16 students and one involving an off-campus coach. That's higher than the state's preliminary data released Tuesday, which showed nine students and one staff member.

The state's data often is behind the current statistics because the compilation process takes longer.

Catlett said the private school at 5401 Lawndale Drive has been "aggressively transparent with all our families" in reporting the cases. She noted that the school has a COVID-19 dashboard on its website that lists the cases involving students or staff at the school by month.

Catlett said that the cluster was traced to an off-campus event where guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease were not followed.

"None of the cases of the transmission ... happened on campus," Catlett said. "It’s a testament to what we’re doing."

She said it is frustrating because the school, which has 798 students age 2 through twelfth grade, has worked diligently to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

"We just can’t control the off-campus events when students don’t follow CDC guidelines," Catlett said.

In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

The state's report also noted that an outbreak at Sunshine House #125, a child care and preschool in High Point, is over.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

