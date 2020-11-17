Greensboro school has COVID-19 outbreak; official says transmission happened off campus

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day School is the latest school in Guilford County to experience a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a school official and a report released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Head of School Tracie Catlett said the school currently has 17 cases — 16 students and one involving an off-campus coach. That's higher than the state's preliminary data released Tuesday, which showed nine students and one staff member.

The state's data often is behind the current statistics because the compilation process takes longer.

Catlett said the private school at 5401 Lawndale Drive has been "aggressively transparent with all our families" in reporting the cases. She noted that the school has a COVID-19 dashboard on its website that lists the cases involving students or staff at the school by month.

Catlett said that the cluster was traced to an off-campus event where guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease were not followed.

"None of the cases of the transmission ... happened on campus," Catlett said. "It’s a testament to what we’re doing."