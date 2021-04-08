Greensboro Science Center chose to borrow more money to complete its zoo expansion. Was it the right move?

GREENSBORO — When the pandemic hit in March 2020, it presented a more difficult decision for officials at the Greensboro Science Center than at many other nonprofits.
The center was thigh-high into a major expansion called Revolution Ridge, much of it zoo-related, that would cost $15.5 million. Postponing construction would not only delay the project, it could interfere with the difficult process of acquiring endangered animals for the zoo.
So officials forged ahead, despite the COVID-muddied future.
Recently, CEO Glenn Dobrogosz said it looks it was the wiser decision.
“We had to go into debt for this, to keep it going,” Dobrogosz said. “But we’re glad we did because our debt would be twice as much because the price of steel went up, the price of wood went up and the cost of labor — to bring everyone back — would have been higher.”
Science center officials initially expected to incur a $3 million debt for the project, but that doubled after the pandemic hit and gate revenue stopped. Donors already had given generously to the project, but philanthropy slowed with the pandemic, Dobrogosz said.
Being forced to close entirely in the early part of its busy season — March through August — and limited occupancy in the later months also hurt revenue, he said.
“But, because of good planning in the past, we had some cash reserves that we utilized,” he said, adding that the center continued paying all of its employees.
“We did not want to lose this team,” he said.
When the aquarium and zoo were allowed to reopen but the museum was not, the center fashioned a new entrance to provide one-way access through the aquarium. All interactive hands-on activities were turned off, “so it was basically just a walk-through,” he said.
Still, that limited reopening helped make up for some lost revenue. By September, attendance figures had reached 85% of the previous year’s numbers, though that percentage dropped some in October and November, Dobrogosz said.
And while the holiday launch of Winter Wonderlights, an indoor-outdoor light display, did not make money, it did break even. That’s considerable, when taking into account it paid back the $1.6 million investment made prior to the pandemic.
“The beauty of it is that now we own 70% of those lights,” Dobrogosz said. “For this year's Winter Wonderlights, we’ll have to purchase or rent less lights, because we already have a lot.”
The science center had sought about $800,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds distributed by Guilford County. But commissioners balked at the amount, citing the number of other nonprofits needing assistance, and limited requests to $50,000 for each group.
Dobrogosz said Skywild, the park’s treetop adventure course, provided the biggest cushion in the coronavirus gut-punch.
“That saved us during COVID. That was always popular, always made budget because it’s outdoors-safe and fitness-based, and that was a hugely popular exhibit," he said.
All in all, Dobrogosz is optimistic — especially with Revolution Ridge opening.
“We now have a light down the tunnel. We now can open this in May and based on our numbers already — before anything has even opened — we think that’s going to help generate revenue,” he said.
The center set a single-day record on April 2 of 3,670 guests, breaking the previous record of 3,507 — set just the day before. Prior to that, the record was 3,427, set July 13, 2013.
Beyond that, Dobrogosz sees the Greensboro Science Center as a “beacon of hope for Greensboro, getting people back in the streets, in the shops and the restaurants, and coming back for tourism.”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.