Greensboro Swarm finding ways to ease sting of pandemic

GREENSBORO — As the Greensboro Swarm has gone through a somewhat disjointed season, modified regulations for the NBA G League team during the pandemic brought about perhaps an unexpected headliner for the team.

It’s Swarmy, the team mascot.

With community events off limits for players in line with NBA protocols, the Swarm has adjusted marketing efforts and found new ways to nurture the fan base, team president Steve Swetoha said.

So there’s Swarmy.

“He has been our savior of being able to get out in the community,” Swetoha said.

A challenging season is winding down in the G League, but Swetoha said his off-court staff has risen to the occasion.

“We hadn’t played basketball here in over 20-some months, so we were trying to re-engage the marketplace and re-educate that we’re back,” he said. “We tried to continue to be relevant and keep the brand out there. It was really important to just get started this season, just get going.”

Last Friday night, more than 1,600 fans were on hand at The Fieldhouse, another sign that a sellout could be coming soon.

The Swarm has four home games remaining, including Friday and Saturday nights against Westchester Knicks and Long Island Nets, respectively, and two more next week. The team is coming off Wednesday night’s 123-112 victory against the visiting Lakeland Magic, snapping a 14-game losing streak.

It’s the Swarm’s sixth season but the fifth in Greensboro because last season’s G League slate was contested in a bubble set-up in Orlando.

“We’re bouncing back,” Swetoha said. “We’ve started renewing (season tickets) for next year. We’ve had great success so far and we’re two weeks in. It looks really promising.”

The Swarm had 17 sellouts through its first four seasons, though the 2019-20 schedule was cut short by the pandemic.

Guard Joe Chealey is in his third season with the Swarm – all of those based in Greensboro because he didn’t participate last season while recovering from a torn Achilles. He said the required protocols meant there has been an awkward vibe.

“The biggest difference is fan engagement,” Chealey said. “At least the first half of the season, we couldn’t sign autographs and all that kind of stuff and shake hands with the fans. You want to be able to connect with the community and we really didn’t have a chance to.”

Post-game autographs had been part of the scenes on Saturday nights. Those were big draws, Swetoha said.

“Without that opportunity, that has hurt us a little bit,” he said. “… We did the best we could to navigate through this process. It made us recognize other ways to market.”

Given his veteran status in the G League, Chealey said he appreciates what Greensboro has to offer.

“I’ve been to most of the spots for the G League,” he said. “I would think we probably have some of the best engagement. It’s not the biggest arena, but I like the home feel. We get a good turnout most games and you can really feel the energy.

“Pre-pandemic, post-pandemic, if the fans have had a chance to come out and support, they’ve done it. I know our record hasn’t really shown it yet, but it has been a tremendous help for us.”

Swetoha said the Swarm avoided any rash of health issues, one of the league’s few teams to dodge those problems.

Regarding the mascot, it’s a redesigned costume. Now, Swarmy is more aligned with Hugo of the parent Charlotte Hornets.

There was something for Swarmy to celebrate this week with a victory the first time since Feb. 9.

“Whatever it is, you lose count,” Chealey said of the skid. “It feels good to get one.”

Until Wednesday, the Swarm won just three previous games at The Fieldhouse – and a couple of those involved odd scenarios.

There was a December victory against the Mexico City Captaines, a game that counted as a road outing for Greensboro because the Captaines were the designated home team. The G League was staying out of Mexico.

Then a Jan. 17 triumph against Capital City was contested without fans because of a winter storm preceding that Martin Luther King Day game.

Last week, mask mandates and vaccination requirements for fans with seats close to the court were lifted. Yet with the Hornets contending for an NBA playoff spot and several of the players back and forth to the affiliate, many precautions are still in place in Greensboro.

“We’ve gone this far, let’s continue to stay on that track from a health and safety perspective,” Swetoha said, realizing there’s a few more chances to welcome fans this season. “Once those games go away, the building goes dark and we’re selling about what people remember when they came here.”