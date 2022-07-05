Greensboro teenagers win their class in international underwater robotics championship

GREENSBORO — When teenagers build and program robots, stick them in a swimming pool and try to get them to maneuver and perform tasks, so much can go wrong. And go right.

Despite poolside snafus, Greensboro’s SEAL Robotics Team placed first in its class at the international championships for underwater robotics, held late last month. The Marine Advanced Technology Education Center’s worldwide competition for remote operated vehicles took place in Long Beach, Calif.

It’s the last year of competition for the team, with most members headed off to college after years of working together and practicing at the Lake Jeanette Swim and Tennis Club pool.

At the June event in Long Beach, the team, most of whom had just graduated high school, competed against more than 50 regional winners from around the world.

The SEAL team — short for Science Engineering Automation Leadership — has repeatedly won its regional competition for the “Ranger” class, which is for high school and middle school students with some robotics experience. That competition takes place in somewhat shallower water than the Explorers class, which is for high school and college entrants. The team placed fifth worldwide in 2019 and earned second place in 2021.

SEAL member Marissa Maynard rejoined her teammates a month before the regional competition in May after having been away at boarding school.

Maynard said Tuesday she knew going into the international competition, her teammates had been more focused on challenging themselves with building this year’s robot rather than winning.

If it is possible to be both surprised and not surprised, that’s how Maynard felt about the team’s success.

“My first thought was of course,” she wrote in a text. “The guys built an entirely new system with new software for fun ... and still took first.”

Maynard said the competition is a huge event with some nerve-wracking moments.

When the team first put “SEALbot” in the pool for a tune-up, the robot wouldn’t start. They eventually figured out part of the system had overheated.

Then, on the first official pool run, the team lost precious minutes when they couldn’t get their on-land television monitor, which display’s the robot’s camera view, to work. Turns out the power strip was off.

Minutes later, SEALbot’s programming crashed and it got tangled in a rope. Thankfully, the thrusters were strong enough for SEALbot to make it to the surface. Maynard said she and a teammate were able to detangle it.

Then, on the second run, the system crashed again, Maynard said, causing it to go into a “death spin.” But the team was able to troubleshoot their way out of that, too.

Most teams, Maynard explained, run into problems during the competition. Everything from the water density to the layout of the pool is a little different from what they’ve practiced. And having spectators cranks up the pressure.

Coach Ned Voorhees said the SEAL Team was formed five years ago at the suggestion of one of his sons and some other students. He said he thinks they were inspired by the 2015 movie “Spare Parts,” which tells the story of Arizona high school team which competes in a similar underwater robotics competition and beats a team from MIT.

Voorhees’ younger son later joined the team and is one of the recent high school graduates that make up the bulk of this year’s group.

Voorhees said he’s been happy and impressed with how the team has matured in the time he’s worked with them.

This year, he said, “they really ran the team on their own, which is really nice to see as a coach.”

“Over the five years I’ve built strong relationships with these kids,” he added. “It’s been very rewarding to see what they’ve done and learned.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.