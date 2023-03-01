GREENSBORO – A Greensboro woman was killed early Wednesday when she was thrown from a speeding car that overturned at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Merritt Drive.

Police identified the victim as Breanna Johnson, 25.

Johnson and Antwon Meadows, 31, also of Greensboro were in a 2008 Lexus GS350, police said in a news release. The vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it ran off the road to the right, hit two utility poles, and overturned, according to the release. The wreck happened about 4 a.m.

Johnson and Meadows were both thrown from the vehicle.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear who had been driving the car.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.