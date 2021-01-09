Greensboro's Ken Free on MLB recognition of Negro Leagues: 'The timing is right'

After three years with the Red Birds, Free had a brief stint in the Army and then returned to baseball with the Raleigh Tigers of the Negro Carolina League. With the Tigers, he was selected to play in one of the final East-West All-Star Games at Comiskey Park in Chicago, an annual tradition of the Negro Leagues.

“My experience was more related to a traveling, barnstorming concept, like a traveling farm system. Our aim was to be seen every night by scouts,” he said.

In 1960, Free spent some time with a barnstorming team alongside Paige. By that time, Paige was well into his 50s and trying to make a comeback to the Major Leagues.

Five years later, Paige would make it back to The Show, albeit mostly as a publicity stunt, pitching three scoreless innings in a game for the Kansas City Athletics at the age of 59. Paige would play his last game of organized baseball in 1966 against the Greensboro Patriots of the Carolina League.

Paige’s career actually outlasted Free’s, who last played in 1964 for the Salinas Mets of the California League. Much of Free’s post-baseball life has been spent as an advocate for young athletes, particularly those who tend to be overlooked.