Najai Vazquez was reported missing from her Greensboro home, police say.
From May 14-16 and May 19-23, life-size, roaring and moving mechanical dinosaurs will roam free on the coliseum grounds.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said that Tony Collins was exercising “white privilege” for refusing to refer to Dr. Carrie Rosario as “doctor” after she requested he do so.
Three men have been charged with felony breaking and entering into the Valero convenience store on Northwest Boulevard, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.
Alcohol permits suspended for Greensboro bar after weekend fight where at least 3 people were stabbed
Late Friday, the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission said in a release it has suspended the ABC permits for the Greensboro nightclub at 221 S. Elm St.
The agency said it issued the suspension after reviewing sworn statements submitted by Greensboro police officers, special agents with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement and Greensboro civilians.
Officers responded to the area of West Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive after receiving calls of shots being fired between two vehicles.
Charlotte lawyer Chris Swecker, who spent much of his previous FBI career focused on drug cartels, says North Carolina has everything the Mexican cartels need to carry out their work.
"We have the markets. We have the population centers. We have the interstate network. We have the trucking infrastructure," Swecker said.
They met at N.C. A&T, married and started a business together. Now A&T's health and human sciences college is named for them.
John R. and Kathy R. Hairston graduated from N.C. A&T in 1975. They went on to own 11 McDonald's stores in the Charlotte area.
State law in North Carolina does not protect people based on their sexual orientation from discrimination in education, employment, housing, credit or public accommodations, such as service by a business.
Update: 17-year-old reported missing from relative's home in Greensboro has been located, police say
Emma Miller has been found and is safe, police said.