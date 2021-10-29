Related to this story
Most Popular
The arrest comes just days after Hector Sanchez spoke to the News & Record, questioning the legitimacy of the raid. Sanchez's attorney said he believes the charges are "retaliatory."
Pottery Barn, described in the news release as "an upscale furniture and home décor store," will open Nov. 5 with a sneak peek event on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.
Still seeking a way to connect to the Guilford County community, Barnes is considering starting a webpage of his own. It would be a place where he could offer his opinions and those inclined to could share their thoughts, he says.
Murphy, who had battled cancer for 13 years according to his obituary, was 68.
Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.
- Updated
A 53-year-old man is in custody Friday after Winston-Salem police said he robbed a First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway on Tuesday. Police said a man, later identified as Strickland, walked into the bank, produced a letter demanding money and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
Officers responded at 9:25 a.m. to the 3700 block of West Avenue for a report of someone injured by gunfire and found 20-year-old Malik Ahmad Peterson of Guilford County, police said in a news release. Peterson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
It only makes sense that the three white Georgia men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery would turn to a Civil War-era law as their defense. The video footage of them hunting and killing the 25-year-old Black man looks like a clip from a slave patrol training video. For those who don't know what I'm talking about, slave patrols were militia members whose job was to apprehend runaway slaves and ...
- Updated
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job because he is a white male, court records show.