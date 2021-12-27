Grimsley continues strong start with comeback win

GREENSBORO — It’s been at least 30 years since a Grimsley boys basketball team was 8-0. It didn’t look as if this season’s Whirlies would get to 9-0 on Monday in the first round of the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational, but they rallied for a 67-62 win over Ragsdale.
Grimsley came into the game giving up an average of 49 points and surrendered 40 against the Tigers in the first half at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Ragsdale led 55-41 with 2 minutes to go in the third quarter and seemed to be in control. But the Whirlies used a 12-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to cut their deficit to four points.
Grimsley went in front when senior guard Tyler Albright hit one of two free throws with 5:55 to play and never trailed again. What changed for the Whirlies that allowed them to get back into the game?
“Defensive intensity,” coach Darren Corbett said. “We had been letting them get into the lane at will and then they’d kick it out to guys who can shoot the ball. … We did a little better at containing, and then we were able to get some steals to fuel that run.”
Senior point guard Jayden Watlington said he and the rest of the Whirlies “just had to step up, come together as a team and talk about it, find a solution and go out there and execute.”
They did just that, holding Ragsdale without a field goal for nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter, and hit 21 of 31 free throws for the game. The Tigers were 9-of-14 from the line.
“It was taking it one play at a time, believing, being a family and not turning on each other,” Albright said. “If you work together basketball is a great game.”
For Ragsdale coach James Atkinson it was more about what his team lost than what Grimsley gained in the fourth quarter.
“We lost composure and they fed off our lack of composure and their momentum carried them,” said Atkinson, whose Tigers are 7-2. “We had our chances, but the loss of composure made it twice as difficult to beat a team like that. They’re 9-0 for a reason, and we’re not for a reason.”
The Whirlies are 9-0 because they’ve been able to build a winning culture, Corbett said, and it extends beyond boys basketball. Grimsley won its first NCHSAA football championship since 1960 in the COVID-delayed spring season and Corbett’s team has improved in each of his two-plus seasons in his second stint at the school.
“I owe a lot of that to the kinds buying in to what we’re doing,” said Corbett, who previously coached Grimsley for 10 seasons and returned in 2019. “We’ve got a group of seniors who believe and that carries over to everything that we’ve done this year.”
Corbett credited Albright, Watlington and fellow senior Jordan Wall, as well as sophomore Alex Taylor, “the guy who holds us all together.
“He’s only a sophomore, but if we don’t have him on the floor I don’t necessarily feel comfortable with what we’re doing,” the coach said. “He does all the little things, whether it’s rebounding, taking everybody’s best player every single night, scoring when he has to and setting people up. He’s so unselfish.”
Now the Whirlies head into the semifinal round against Page, a 56-53 winner over Northwest Guilford, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Court 1. Ragsdale plays Northwest in the consolation bracket at 6 p.m. on Court 2.
“We’re excited about what we’ve been able to do,” Corbett said, “but we’re just 1-0 in this tournament. We want to go 1-0 tomorrow as well.”
Box score
Ragsdale 16 24 15 7 — 62
Grimsley 11 23 14 19 — 67
Ragsdale (7-2) — Andrew Siler 13, Aaron Fant 12, Jah Saigo 11, Kobe Parker 10, Jaylen Williams 8, Ron Jones 5, Gavyn Williams 3.
Grimsley (9-0) — Tyler Albright 16, Jordan Wall 14, Jayden Watlington 11, Alex Taylor 11, Nick Elliot 9, Zack Wiggins 5, Marschall Uber 1.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.