Grimsley's fantastic four: Assistant coach Joe Rigsbee breaks down his linebackers

Joe Rigsbee isn’t just Grimsley’s defensive coordinator, he’s also the Whirlies’ linebackers coach, so he’s been around seniors Cam Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson every day. “They’re all tough, hard-nosed players and they’re all going to get after it,” Rigsbee says, “but they all have their little niches:”

“Quentin is just a really, really good football player, a special football player. He knows what offenses are trying to do, what they’re trying to accomplish with formations. … He’ll come in on Fridays with some younger guys and watch film with them and teach them exactly what I would in film sessions.”

“Camden is just a gritty player and a jack of all trades. He can play in the secondary, outside backer, inside backer, defensive line. He was our H-back his sophomore year.

“Sin is a finesse guy. He loves to get turnovers and always finds the ball. He’s a ballhawk.”

“Clifton is just that dude who brings it all together, a tough, hard-nosed guy who’s consistent, always there, always where he’s supposed to be.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.