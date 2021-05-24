 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford among vaccine sites in NC counties to offer cash incentives
0 comments

Guilford among vaccine sites in NC counties to offer cash incentives

  • 0

RALEIGH — Interested in a little extra spending money for the upcoming holiday weekend? Health officials in four North Carolina counties will offer $25 incentives for those who've yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced a pilot program starting Wednesday at certain vaccine sites in Guilford, Mecklenburg, Guilford and Rockingham counties.

Adults who get their first vaccination dose at the sites or drive someone for that first-dose appointment will receive $25 cash cards, DHHS said in a new release.

The “Summer Cash Cards” will be available through June 8 while supplies last. The State Employees Credit Union is providing the cards for the pilot.

The incentive is another effort by DHHS to boost vaccination rates entering the summer. The North Carolina Zoo offered last week a free ticket for those that received their first vaccination at a clinic on the zoo property. A similar offer will occur June 10-12.

More than 52% of the adult population in North Carolina had received at least one dose as of late last week, according to DHHS data.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper reinstates stricter rules for N.C. unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers
Govt-and-politics

Cooper reinstates stricter rules for N.C. unemployment, seeks incentives for job seekers

Part of his new order Friday brings back pre-pandemic requirements for people seeking unemployment benefits. Soon, anyone who seeks benefits will have to prove they are looking for a job. Many unemployed people in the state already must follow those rules, due to a different order Cooper signed in March. The order Cooper issued Friday will apply it to everyone who is unemployed as of June 6.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News