As the Kirkwood and Browntown developments were built around a 23-acre wooded oasis, the park-like setting remained undeveloped for 60 years, a part of the trove of land that master developer Joe Koury bought as a long-term investment. But the company he left behind, Koury Corp., is now ready to build a gated, $80 million, 480-apartment community on the property at Cone Boulevard and Cleburne Street.