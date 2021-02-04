Guilford commissioners consider giving High Point $7 million for 'catalyst' baseball stadium

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will consider giving a $7 million economic development grant to the city of High Point to help pay for a baseball stadium that has become the heart of a downtown redevelopment effort.

The Board of Commissioners voted 6-3 on Thursday to schedule a public hearing on the matter. The incentive would amount to about $370,000 a year for 19 years to help High Point pay its debt and interest of roughly $50 million.

The commissioners will hold that hearing during their Feb. 18 meeting.

Eric Olmedo, High Point's assistant city manager, told the commissioners during a work session that Truist Point ballpark, which opened in 2019 and hosts the High Point Rockers, is the "catalyst" for a downtown redevelopment project that will include a hotel and food hall.

Developer Elliott Sidewalk Communities of Maryland is building the food hall, which will open this year, as well as the hotel, offices and apartments along the outfield perimeter of the ballpark.

In addition to the Elliott project, local developers have refurbished two old mills into the Congdon Yards office and restaurant space nearby.

Also, Peters Development is building a variety of commercial and residential buildings off North Main Street.