Guilford commissioners shift to Democratic majority; Branson trails by 18 votes

• In the race for the District 5 seat, Democrat Cooke won with 56% of the votes compared with 44% for Republican Troy Lawson.

• In the race for the District 6 seat, Democrat Upchurch won with 53% of the vote compared with 47% for Davis.

• Incumbent Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston, a Democrat who was running unopposed in District 8, was assured a victory.

District 5 Democrat Cooke, 39, is a small business owner and "work-at-home mom." The Alamance County native, who has two elementary-school age boys, ran as a candidate that represents families.

She joined several other candidates saying her top priority is finding a way for Guilford County Schools to pay for the infrastructure master plan supported by Superintendent Sharon Contreras.

Republican Lawson, who lost to Cooke, is a former chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party and a higher-education consultant.

In District 6, winning Democrat Upchurch, of Colfax, is an educator and native of High Point. Republican Davis had said he supported school improvements and economic development.