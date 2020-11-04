Guilford commissioners shift to Democratic majority; Branson trails by 18 votes

GREENSBORO — As an incumbent commissioner faced defeat by a mere 18 votes, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will shift to a Democratic majority after an election that saw three Democrats win contested seats, according to complete but unofficial election results.
Political newcomers Mary Beth Murphy (District 4), Carly Cooke (District 5) and James Upchurch (District 6) were the leaders in their races with 100% of Guilford County precincts reporting at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday.
Cooke and Upchurch had sizeable leads for two vacant seats after Republicans Jeff Phillips, chairman of the commissioners, and Commissioner Hank Henning chose not to seek reelection this year.
Two-term incumbent Commissioner Alan Branson, a Republican in District 4, trailed Murphy by 18 votes with an unofficial result of 50.02% to 49.98%.
If the vote totals stand, the board would shift to a 7-2 Democratic majority — a stark departure from the slim majority that Republicans have enjoyed.
It means that Henning's handpicked successor for District 6, a seasoned Republican campaigner, did not win the seat. Guilford County native Jim Davis, 56, is a general contractor who served five years on the High Point City Council and finished a partial term as mayor.
According to unofficial totals with 100% of precincts reporting:
• In the race for the District 5 seat, Democrat Cooke won with 56% of the votes compared with 44% for Republican Troy Lawson.
• In the race for the District 6 seat, Democrat Upchurch won with 53% of the vote compared with 47% for Davis.
• Incumbent Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston, a Democrat who was running unopposed in District 8, was assured a victory.
District 5 Democrat Cooke, 39, is a small business owner and "work-at-home mom." The Alamance County native, who has two elementary-school age boys, ran as a candidate that represents families.
She joined several other candidates saying her top priority is finding a way for Guilford County Schools to pay for the infrastructure master plan supported by Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
Republican Lawson, who lost to Cooke, is a former chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party and a higher-education consultant.
In District 6, winning Democrat Upchurch, of Colfax, is an educator and native of High Point. Republican Davis had said he supported school improvements and economic development.
Democrat Murphy, who narrowly defeated Branson, said on her website that she has worked in Guilford County as a lateral-entry middle school social studies teacher, school soccer coach, and community swim coach. She is the mother of two children who attend Guilford County Schools.
District 8 incumbent Alston, 62, has been a Realtor for 38 years. He has served on the board since 2018. Before that, he served 20 years as a commissioner from 1992 to 2012.
He said in October he hopes that he can help lead a more comprehensive countywide approach to the COVID-19 crisis.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.