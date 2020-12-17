Guilford commissioners voted on COVID-19 housing assistance — then things took a turn

GREENSBORO — The fact that the Guilford County Board of Commissioners would consider housing and rental relief measures may not be unusual, but the fact that six commissioners — landlords all — recused themselves from voting may be a first.

In the end, only three commissioners were left to consider the $5 million allocation of county funds for COVID-19 rental and housing assistance.

Democratic commissioners Carolyn Coleman, Carlvena Foster and James Upchurch were unanimous in their support for Upchurch's motion at a meeting Thursday night after the six other commissioners, including Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston, recused themselves from voting because they all own rental property.

The commissioners took the unusual vote after County Attorney Mark Payne assured them that he had done research, both through the UNC School of Government and through other county attorneys whom he respects, and concluded that as long as a majority of commissioners are present, it's legal for such a small number to vote. Payne said if only three had shown up to the meeting, for example, that would be a different matter because a majority of the board needs to be present to hold a vote.