Guilford commissioners voted on COVID-19 housing assistance — then things took a turn

GREENSBORO — The fact that the Guilford County Board of Commissioners would consider housing and rental relief measures may not be unusual, but the fact that six commissioners — landlords all — recused themselves from voting may be a first.
In the end, only three commissioners were left to consider the $5 million allocation of county funds for COVID-19 rental and housing assistance.
Democratic commissioners Carolyn Coleman, Carlvena Foster and James Upchurch were unanimous in their support for Upchurch's motion at a meeting Thursday night after the six other commissioners, including Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston, recused themselves from voting because they all own rental property.
The commissioners took the unusual vote after County Attorney Mark Payne assured them that he had done research, both through the UNC School of Government and through other county attorneys whom he respects, and concluded that as long as a majority of commissioners are present, it's legal for such a small number to vote. Payne said if only three had shown up to the meeting, for example, that would be a different matter because a majority of the board needs to be present to hold a vote.
Details of the policy will be worked out by county staffers now that the commissioners have taken their unusual vote and a final policy will come back to the board for another vote.
Before the housing fund came up, however, it had been an already expensive night at the Old County Courthouse after new Democratic Commissioner Carly Cooke moved that the county spend up to $21 million from its general fund for COVID-relief assistance.
Cooke said that the money will be broken down as follows:
• Up to $10 million to implement a countywide COVID-19 vaccination program.
• Up to $5 million for assistance requests from Guilford County Schools.
• Up to $5 million for the Guilford County Health Department's COVID-rules enforcement. That would likely include money to pay for code enforcement officers.
• $500,000 for child-care programs.
• $300,000 to fight food insecurity during the pandemic.
• $200,000 for assistance to arts agencies.
The vote on the $21 million proposal was split along party lines with Republicans Alan Branson, Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue voting against the proposal.
Perdue especially objected to the $5 million for code enforcement.
He said, "one of the most critical needs that we have as a community is not on here, and that's testing. We haven't set up one dollar."
Alston said it's likely that some of that money would go toward COVID-19 testing as well.
Perdue was not persuaded, given the motion's initial wording.
"Testing is not enforcement," he said.
It's unclear how the $5 million housing and rental assistance program will be set up after the unusual vote, but Alston, Payne and Foster said that county staffers will write guidelines soon.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!