'Finally here': Guilford County receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine

GREENSBORO — Guilford County received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, officials announced late Wednesday.

The Moderna medicine, the second vaccine in use to fight COVID-19, was given federal approval late last week. By Monday, doses were being distributed throughout the country.

In a press release, officials said the county received 2,000 doses, which were administered to workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.

Nurse Morenike Kritzer was one of the first to get a shot.

“I’m thankful that the vaccine is finally here for the community,” she said.