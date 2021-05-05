Guilford County Schools offer Eastern High vaccine clinic, field trips to FEMA vax site

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is providing opportunities for students, staff and residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations this week, including a vaccination clinic at Eastern High School in Gibsonville and field trips for high school students to FEMA’s site at Four Seasons Town Centre.
Marshall Matson, the district’s chief of schools, on Wednesday alluded to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated against the disease.
“That’s another incentive for all of us to be vaccinated, not just students,” he said.
On Friday, Eastern High School, in partnership with Cone Health, will host a vaccination site in its high school gym from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will offer the Pfizer shot — the only COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S. to people under the age of 18.
According to the district, vaccinations will be performed in a separate area from the general public. The clinic is open to Eastern students ages 16 and up. Students under 18 will need a signed permission slip to get vaccinated.
Need a shot? You can register online at https://form.jotform.com/211234249163146 or call (336) 890-1188.
Matson said Eastern High was selected for a few reasons. The school is a major hub for the district’s transportation staff, which will allow them a convenient way to get vaccinated. Also, it’s one of the schools farthest away from the vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre. Because of that, administrators hope it can help serve the surrounding community.
“We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in a news release.
There are plans to hold another clinic at Eastern before school ends so people can get the needed second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Later this month, Andrews High School in High Point will host a clinic. Matson said the district expects to have clinics at other schools as well.
And this week and Monday, the district’s high schools are offering transportation for students to FEMA’s vaccination site at Four Seasons. Students 16 and older are eligible with signed permission forms. Schools can pick what days they take students. The cost of transportation is being reimbursed by the health department with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, Matson said.
“We know that the more students we get vaccinated, the safer our schools are going to be,” he said.
