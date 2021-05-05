Guilford County Schools ramping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Matson said Eastern High was selected for a few reasons. The school is a major hub for the district’s transportation staff, which will allow them a convenient way to get vaccinated. Also, it’s one of the schools farthest away from the vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre. Because of that, administrators hope it can help serve the surrounding community.

“We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in a news release.

There are plans to hold another clinic at Eastern before school ends so people can get the needed second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Later this month, Andrews High School in High Point will host a clinic. Matson said the district expects to have clinics at other schools as well.

And this week and Monday, the district’s high schools are offering transportation for students to FEMA’s vaccination site at Four Seasons. Students 16 and older are eligible with signed permission forms. Schools can pick what days they take students. The cost of transportation is being reimbursed by the health department with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, Matson said.

“We know that the more students we get vaccinated, the safer our schools are going to be,” he said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

