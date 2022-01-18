Guilford County Schools will be operate remotely on Wednesday because of poor road conditions

GREENSBORO — All Guilford County Schools will be held remotely on Wednesday because of icy roads, according to a news release from the district.

"Due to the significant accumulation of ice and the number of secondary roads that have not yet been cleared causing unsafe travel conditions across the county, all GCS schools will be remote," the district said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Students are advised to log into Canvas to find information about schedules for live instruction. All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities also are canceled.

Instructional staff have the option to work remotely. Essential maintenance and custodial personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely, the district said. All other staff may report to work, work remotely — if eligible to do so — take leave, or make up the time, according to the release.