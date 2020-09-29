Guilford County's first day of pre-K marks a return to old, an embrace of the new

GREENSBORO — As they walked over a footbridge just across from Foust Elementary School, Thomas and Yani McCargo and their son Emorie were nervous.
Thomas and Yani worried about COVID-19 and the possibility of an outbreak at school. Emorie wasn’t grasping why he had to face his first day without his older brother, who also is a Foust student.
On Tuesday, pre-kindergarten students like Emorie entered classrooms for the first time since school started. It was a new beginning for them, and also for Guilford County Schools, which has held all classes remotely since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras gave pre-K and kindergarten families the choice to send their children back for half-day classes before other grade levels return. At last week’s Guilford County Board of Education meeting, she said about 45% of pre-K students and about 55% of kindergarten students were expected to return for half-day classes.
In-person kindergarten classes are expected to begin on Oct. 5. Other elementary and middle school grades will wait until late October at the earliest. Most high school students aren’t expected to return until Jan. 20 or later.
The McCargos had some reservations about whether it might be too soon for students to return, but also thought in-person classes would be better for Emorie. Yani is trying to work from home at the same time she is watching him and his brothers.
District leaders said they felt students in pre-K and kindergarten have had some of the most difficulty with online instruction because many have never experienced school and learned basic skills that have been helpful to older students.
At Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday morning, students in Nidhi Kumar’s pre-K class were already looking like pros as they called out numbers that Kumar held up, and played at various stations.
‘Hammer!” exclaimed student Yamen Alrais as he checked out the pretend tools at the workshop station.
Kumar said that no students cried on the first day — a surprise and change from years past. Then again, Kumar isn’t exactly a stranger to this group. She’s been teaching them online for more than a month now.
Jefferson Elementary has two pre-K classes totaling 30 students. Of those, 22 came to school on Tuesday.
Sue Villarubia, Jefferson’s principal, said that pre-K classes, as part of the state pre-K program, are following different COVID-19 rules and guidelines than other grade levels will follow.
For example, pre-K students don’t have to sit 6 feet apart, she said, although staff tried to limit each of the classroom play stations to one or two students at a time.
Students appeared agreeable about wearing masks, though several were prone to slipping off little noses.
Before recess, Kumar asked students to take their masks off and place them in their cubbies, allowing them a break as they played outside.
Some students tried to hold hands as they walked out. Kumar told them that wasn’t allowed, although some staff members used their hands to physi- cally guide the children at times.
Stephanie Kane-Maisano, a speech-language pathologist who was working with pre-K students at Jefferson on Tuesday, said she thought she’d washed her hands about 15 times by mid-morning.
Still, she’s finding it much easier to make progress with her students in person rather than through videochat.
“It’s like I’m a TV show to them,” she said.
For her part, Kumar is still providing online instruction to students who chose not to come back.
And she’s enjoyed connecting with the students she’s seen online for weeks.
“I think it’s fun,” she said. “And I feel more like a teacher now.”
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
